Tommy DeVito Death – Obituary : RT @frankievalli: It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. …

RT @frankievalli: It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed.



We send our love to his family during this most difficult time.



He will be missed by all who loved him.

– Frankie Valli & Bob Gaudio

