Tommy Fitzgerald Death -Dead :Tommy Fitzgerald has Died .

Tommy Fitzgerald has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Les Shelton shared a post. 10 hrs · Saddened to pass the word that Tommy Fitzgerald has passed. We visited with him and saw his Kool car collection a few years back. Tommy was a Great Guy, he will be missed by many.

Tributes

The Grocery Bag wrote

This morning we come to you with a broken heart our wonderful boss Thomas Fitzgerald went home to be with the lord last night. What a wonderful blessed life he lived. Tommy truly loved each and every employee and customer like his own family. Please keep his family as well as our employees in your prayers. We will be closed today. Thank you for understanding.

