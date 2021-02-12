Tommy Grant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :lifelong Republican activist Tommy Grant has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
lifelong Republican activist Tommy Grant has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Heartbroken at the sudden loss of our great friend and lifelong Republican activist Tommy Grant. Live and solidarity with Doreen and the family at this sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis pic.twitter.com/jNuVBWugoc
— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 12, 2021
