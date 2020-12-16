Tommy Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary : Tommy Harrison has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Tommy Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary : Tommy Harrison has Died .

Tommy Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Joshua @velajosh25 RIP to one of the good guys, who coached me at Bolton and taught me allot, a very kind person and a person I had allot of time for, thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time, RIP tommy Harrison

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.