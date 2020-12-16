Tommy Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary : Tommy Harrison has Died .
Tommy Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
RIP to one of the good guys, who coached me at Bolton and taught me allot, a very kind person and a person I had allot of time for, thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time, RIP tommy Harrison pic.twitter.com/7WEDFG20Z2
— Joshua (@velajosh25) December 15, 2020
Joshua @velajosh25 RIP to one of the good guys, who coached me at Bolton and taught me allot, a very kind person and a person I had allot of time for, thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time, RIP tommy Harrison
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.