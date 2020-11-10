Tommy Heinsohn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“‘Hey kiddo… we’re gonna talk about what we see. That’s all we need to do.’ And that’s what we did for 39 years.” @celticsvoice has a great story about his first Celtics game broadcasting with Tommy Heinsohn. pic.twitter.com/ZwRP24e7cy

Bill Belichick, on @OMFonWEEI , on Tommy Heinsohn: “What a tremendous career he had as a player and coach, and as a broadcaster, he ended up bringing so many great Celtics moments to fans … He had such a great connection to the entire Boston community. He was an awesome guy.”

We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn’s life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his…

Kim Moran wrote

Tommy Heinsohn one of the greatest Celtics, it was a joy to have you in our longue room in Australia as a broadcaster all these years. Part of the fabric of the Celtics, a great basketball mind lost to the world. RIP Tommy

Justin Renaud wrote

He is the epitome of a Celtic for me. A legend in every single position he ever held with the organization and the community.

As a kid growing up watching literally every Celtics game, he was the voice and face I heard and saw alongside Mike of course. He has undoubtedly had a major impact on my fandom of this team and I’ll always hold him in such high regard and miss him dearly.

Anne Morrison wrote

Rest in peace, Tommy. Always loved your commentary work on Celtic broadcasts. You will certainly be missed. Sincerest sympathy to your family.

Walter Jacobson wrote

I always loved it when he would say “I love Walter” for Walter McCarthy but I took it personally. I loved Tommy, RIP

Louis Fabrizio wrote

A very sad day. Tommy was a Celtic through and through. His contributions to the organization as a player, coach and color commentator spanned over 60 years. I had the privilege of meeting him after the Celtics won the 1974 NBA championship. He was larger than life and always will be. RIP Tommy. We won’t see another like you.

CJ Smith wrote

RIP Tommy,Now,watching the Celtics will be like listening to the Celtics after Johny Most passed away. No offense to Sean or Max,but you get the idea. Thanks for the memories Tommy. I enjoyed your passion and loyalty to the Celtics. A Celtics player,coach and broadcaster during my lifelong Celtics journey,you will be missed.

Noah Bezalel wrote

RIP Tommy Heinsohn – a legend and the unofficial face of the Boston Celtics. Tommy was a great player in the 60s however his legendary status was achieved as the beloved sports commentator that he was since I first can remember. I grew up a fan of all Boston sports, but basketball was always #1. Tommy’s catch phrases such as, “I love Walter!”, and his love for banter (does anyone even know who the red headed kid from Needham even is???) blended into everyday conversations with friends and family. When I think of the Celtics, I think of Tommy. A true legend, RIP.

Ken LeBlanc wrote

A true legend of the game both as a coach and player!! I will always have so much love for this man as one of the most passionate Celtics fans as a commentator which I have always been as a fan myself!

Shine bright up there, Tommy Heinson.

Karen Barter wrote

Oh so sad! Tommy was a gifted artist. I had the pleasure of painting with him in David Cutis’ class a number of times. I remember having lunch at The Studio in East Gloucester with Tommy at the head of the table telling stories of him drawing during his player days and sharing adventures of his storied life. He was a gentle giant of incredible talent and compassion. Very sad news!