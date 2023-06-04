“Tommy Hilfiger girls skirt” : Kids School Uniform Clothes: Tommy Hilfiger Solid Box Pleat Skirt for Little & Big Girls

Tommy Hilfiger Box Pleat Skirt in Solid Color – School Uniform Clothing for Girls of All Ages



The Tommy Hilfiger Brand is revolutionizing the school uniform industry with its line of fashion-forward, high-quality pieces for boys and girls from pre-K through high school. Made in partnership with uniform specialist Global Schoolwear, School Uniforms by Tommy Hilfiger is at the forefront of quality and style. Featuring all-American style and designer school uniforms made to premium quality with high-tech fabrics, Tommy Hilfiger’s school uniforms are changing the game.

Designer school uniforms may seem like an oxymoron, but Tommy Hilfiger’s line of school uniforms is anything but ordinary. The line features stylish details such as piped linings and adjustable waistbands, as well as kid-favorite pieces like pull-on bottoms. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in the high-tech fabrics used, designed to withstand frequent trips through washer and dryer without shrinking or fading. This ensures that the uniforms will last through the school year and beyond.

Product sizing is made easy with a size chart on each product page that provides garment specifications per item. Once measured, parents can determine the most appropriate size based on the specifications. Tommy Hilfiger’s school uniforms offer a range of sizes to ensure that every student can find a comfortable and stylish fit.

One of the standout pieces from the collection is the Girls Solid Box Pleat Skirt. This timeless and contemporary style features both front and back pleats all the way around with a hem that falls at the knee. The skirt’s invisible side zip with button closure adds to its stylish design. The skirt also features an adjustable waistband, built to allow for longer wear as the child grows up. Sitting slightly below the natural waist and relaxed through the hip, this is a versatile, comfortable skirt that students will love wearing, no matter the occasion.

Made of 100% Polyester twill, the Solid Box Pleat Skirt is easy to clean and maintain. The fabric blend helps with stain release management and is also wrinkle-resistant (not wrinkle-free). Stains release to protect against life’s unpredictable spills, making it easy to maintain a clean, stylish look. It is also machine washable, making it a convenient choice for busy parents.

In conclusion, Tommy Hilfiger’s line of school uniforms is a game-changer in the industry. The brand’s commitment to quality and style is evident in every piece, from designer details to high-tech fabrics. The Girls Solid Box Pleat Skirt is a standout piece that combines timeless style with contemporary design, making it a versatile and comfortable option for students. With easy-to-care-for fabrics and a range of sizes, Tommy Hilfiger’s school uniforms are a smart choice for parents looking for high-quality, stylish, and durable school uniforms.



