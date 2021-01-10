Tommy Lasorda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tommy Lasorda has Died .
Tommy Lasorda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to learn of Tommy Lasorda’s passing. He and his family will always be a part of @SJKnightsBball Tommy may have bled @Dodgers blue, but there were a few drops of #Knights royal blue in those veins, too. pic.twitter.com/Q1nf9VBhbh
— @SJKnightsBball (@SJKnightsBball) January 10, 2021
