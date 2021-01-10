Tommy Lawrence Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tommy Lawrence has Died .

Tommy Lawrence has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

3 years ago today, we received a heartbreaking news of the passing of Tommy Lawrence, one of the best goalkeepers Liverpool have ever had. Tommy signed for Liverpool in 1957, a month before his 17th birthday. He spent 14 and a half year at #LFC and became an Anfield legend! pic.twitter.com/hrL5SF2Ojf — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) January 10, 2021

LFChistory.net @LFChistory 3 years ago today, we received a heartbreaking news of the passing of Tommy Lawrence, one of the best goalkeepers Liverpool have ever had. Tommy signed for Liverpool in 1957, a month before his 17th birthday. He spent 14 and a half year at #LFC and became an Anfield legend!