By | December 11, 2020
Tommy Lister Death -Dead : Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday has Died .

Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

GlockTopickz @Glock_Topickz R.I.P to Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday, the actor was 65 Cause of death unknown atm

Tributes 

