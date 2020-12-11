Tommy Lister Death -Dead : Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday has Died .

Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

R.I.P to Tommy "Tiny" Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday, the actor was 65 Cause of death unknown atm pic.twitter.com/elhdVa4Nqg — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 11, 2020

GlockTopickz @Glock_Topickz R.I.P to Tommy “Tiny” Lister famously known for his role as Deebo in Friday, the actor was 65 Cause of death unknown atm

Tributes

“Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene”

–

RIP Tommy “Tiny” Lister aka Deebo https://t.co/OPcqBZ4EoX — (@exavierpope) December 11, 2020