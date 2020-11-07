Tommy Nelson Death -Dead :Tommy Nelson, Vietnam veteran has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tommy Nelson, Vietnam veteran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Ben Ray Luján on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend Tommy Nelson. A Vietnam veteran who bravely served this country and protected our freedoms, Tommy was elected to the McKinley County Commission in 2018. ”

Tributes 

Ben Ray Luján wrote
Tommy was passionate about public service and had many projects that he prioritized. It’ll be up to us to carry on those projects in his honor. My thoughts are with his family and all of those who cherished him. (2/2)

