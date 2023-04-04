It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of the creative icon and trailblazing queen, Tommy Playboy. Her vibrant spirit illuminated the runway at our Galentines show and her absence will be keenly felt. Our hearts go out to her loved ones in this difficult time.

The passing of Tommy Playboy, a creative icon and trailblazing queen, has left many in the fashion and entertainment industry deeply saddened. Playboy’s vibrant energy and passion for the art of fashion was evident in all of her work, and her impact on the industry cannot be overstated.

Those who had the privilege of working alongside Playboy speak of her with the utmost respect and admiration. She was a visionary in her field, constantly pushing boundaries and breaking down barriers. Playboy’s influence extended far beyond the runway and into the hearts of her fans and loyal followers, who will miss her dearly.

One of her most notable recent appearances was at the Galentines show, where she captivated the audience with her unique style and impeccable taste. Playboy’s presence on the runway was a true sight to behold, and she will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

As we mourn the loss of this incredible talent, we extend our deepest condolences and love to Playboy’s family and friends. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she inspired and through the lasting impact of her work. Playboy was a shining example of what it means to truly love what you do, and we are all better for having had her in our lives.

Rest in peace, Tommy Playboy. Your spirit will continue to inspire us for years to come.

Source : @mefeater

We are so hurt to hear the creative icon, a true trailblazing queen, Tommy Playboy has passed away. She cleared the runway at our Galentines show and her energy will truly be missed. We send our deepest condolences and love to her family and friends 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/626jWXGOPz — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 4, 2023