Tommy Queen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tommy Queen, BT representatives from Glasgow has Died.

Tommy Queen, BT representatives from Glasgow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

So sad to hear that Tommy Queen, a good friend and one of our BT representatives from Glasgow has passed away from Covid. Tommy was a trade unionist through and through and made a great contribution to our union going back to the old UPW days.

Dave Ward @DaveWardGS So sad to hear that Tommy Queen, a good friend and one of our BT representatives from Glasgow has passed away from Covid. Tommy was a trade unionist through and through and made a great contribution to our union going back to the old UPW days.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.