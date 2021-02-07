Tommy Queen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tommy Queen, BT representatives from Glasgow has Died.
So sad to hear that Tommy Queen, a good friend and one of our BT representatives from Glasgow has passed away from Covid. Tommy was a trade unionist through and through and made a great contribution to our union going back to the old UPW days.
— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) February 7, 2021
