Tommy Raskin Cause of Death : Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) offered an emotional tribute to his late son, Tommy Raskin.

Tommy Raskin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Aaron Rupar  14h  · Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) offered an emotional tribute to his late son, Tommy Raskin, live on CNN this morning, and connected it to his work as a House impeachment manager. “I’m not gonna lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and republic in 2021,” Raskin said.

