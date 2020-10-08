Tommy Robson Death – Dead : Tommy Robson Obituary : Peterborough United.

By | October 8, 2020
0 Comment

Tommy Robson Death – Dead : Tommy Robson Obituary : Peterborough United.

Tommy Robson has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.

Peterborough United on Twitter: “The football club is devastated to announce the sad passing of Tommy Robson at the age of 76. Record appearance holder. Nicest man you will ever meet. Legend.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.