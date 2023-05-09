“Tonawanda man child pornography guilty plea” : Man from Tonawanda Town admits to possession of child pornography

Man from Tonawanda Town Admits Guilt in Possession of Child Pornography Charges

Zachary Feeterman, a 28-year-old resident of the Town of Tonawanda, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after being found with unauthorized cell phone and cloud storage containing 4,670 images and videos of child pornography. Feeterman was convicted of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age in March 2016. Some of the recovered images depicted prepubescent minors and violence against children. Feeterman is scheduled to be sentenced on November 11.

News Source : WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Source Link :Town of Tonawanda man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography/