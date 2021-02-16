Tonton David Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :French Reggae Legend Tonton David has Died .

French Reggae World!!! Tonton David has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Reeko Drago 1h · Another Sad New for the French Reggae World!!! Tonton David’s gone!!! He was one of the Pioneers of Reggae & Sound Culture in France… We did few Shows with him, a very Talented & Nice Guy… Always a Big Smile on his face… Last Show we did was with him and Daddy Yod, a Great Memory!!! Rest In Power Legend, your Music will live Forever!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlXNeCboE9A 165165 19 Comments 5 Shares

Source: (1) Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Manudigital

Rest in peace Uncle David….

Proud to have been able to ride France by your side for several years…. In the end you taught us the job….

Laura Nouri

Un grand homme nous quittes que la paix que tu as su nous transmettre à travers tes textes t’accompagne tout au long de ton voyage. Les légendes ne meurent jamais… Sache que grâce à ton son ” number one “, mon fils arrête de boudé quand il est fâché après moi car malicieusement je l’a met… Merci l’artiste .