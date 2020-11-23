Tony Bose Death –Dead-Obituaries : Tony Bose has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tony Bose has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22 . 2020.

Sad to have found out Tony Bose has passed away. Rest In Peace Tony, thanks for sharing your wisdom and wonderful designs. 😔 Posted by Slipjoint Guy on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Jan Carter wrote I have been getting a few calls and decided I must announce this but know it is with the deepest of sorrow. Tony Bose has passed away, I have no details at this time and will leave it to the family to announce more. Rest in Peace my friend. My heart breaks at your loss but rejoices at your reunion with those gone before you.

Tributes.

Steve Scheuerman wrote

This is popping up all over my knife pages as well…

Greg Dashevsky wrote

This is a big loss for knife communitie. Rest in piece.

Cindy Thomas wrote

Oh that is sad. I could never afford one of his knives but I always enjoyed listening to him and talking to him when I could.

Jeff Kyle wrote

Donnie’s old buddy. I got to meet and talk to him a couple years ago at Blade

Jeremy B. Buchanan wrote

I am so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. He will be missed by so many. Prayers for his family.