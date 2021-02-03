Tony Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tony Burns has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Tony Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to hear of the passing of legendary amateur boxing trainer Tony Burns. Went to visit him a number of years ago in his @ReptonBC in East London. Couldn’t have be more generous with his time. The stories he told are legendary. RIP Tony. 🙏 @SuitsCork @spike_osullivan pic.twitter.com/Vr6cP3lo3F
— Trevor Welch (@TrevorWelch_1) February 3, 2021
