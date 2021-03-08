Tony Chiuchiolo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Chiuchiolo has Died.

Sugarbush Resort 6h · Tony Chiuchiolo will always be a key member of our Sugarbush community. While working here, he shared his passion for riding as manager of Sugarbush Parks and was instrumental in reshaping our PARKs program into what it is today. He also used his infectious personality to help us as Events Manager, sharing his love for the mountain and helping put smiles on our guests faces. While spending most of his time on Reimergrass, he was a constant source of support and mentorship for countless members of our team. We’re saddened to hear of the loss of someone who has truly made Sugarbush a better place, and will be keeping his family and friends in our thoughts as we mourn the loss of a community juggernaut. Thank you to the @sugarbushparks crew for their quick work and amazing tribute over on Reimergrass today.

Dave Noyes

Sad news. My condolences to all the Chiuchiolo families for your loss.

Jessica McNaughton

There are not enough pictures in the world to capture this guy and his impact on all of us.

Mark Saks

Wow, that’s sad news and a complete surprise. I will remember him fondly. When I was snow reporting, he schooled me on the emerging popularity of park skiing/riding, just as he influenced so many others to enjoy the sport. A bright and energetic man. C… See More

Karen Capwell Derrick

Those crystal blue eyes. The kindest eyes. Soar high Tony. The park kids would say “is today the day?” The day he would lay out one his floaty 5’s. Thank you for all you gave so many including my grom at the time Cole. Fly free you crazy lovable ginger. Today is the day 🕊✨

Margo Bullock Wade

Such a great human. He will be missed dearly. Peace and love to his family and friends. xoxox

Casey Murphy

My Heart goes out to the entire Sugarbush Parks Family. Tony was a great Mentor, Coach & Leader. But more importantly, he was a great friend to all he came in contact with. Godspeed Choo-Choo!

Marc Angelillo

We are already missing you brother “TC” but we put a cReW together tonight and told stores, laughed, cried and paid tribute to

Y🏆U 🙏🏻 ✝️ 💔 Ride On 🏂 our friend n cheers 🍻2 U!