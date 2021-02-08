Tony Collins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rochdale boss in 1960, the first black manager in English league football has Died.

Tony Collins, the first black manager in English league football has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Tony Collins, the first black manager in English league football, has died aged 94. He was appointed #Rochdale boss in 1960, before going on to work as a scout with #ManchesterUnited. Sir Alex Ferguson says he's "deeply saddened" by his passing.https://t.co/j0YL5skLcY — GHRManchester (@GHRManchester) February 8, 2021

GHRManchester @GHRManchester Tony Collins, the first black manager in English league football, has died aged 94. He was appointed #Rochdale boss in 1960, before going on to work as a scout with #ManchesterUnited. Sir Alex Ferguson says he’s “deeply saddened” by his passing.

Tributes

Toyosi Michael Oyejobi

Lol, i have a dream that one day I’ll just see this wonderful person has passed away rather than pandering to the black community like, especially if the person is barely even black.

Calum Sharp

Captain Sir Tom: dies

Everyone: He was a true Englishman! An absolute national treasure. Makes you proud to be British!

Toyosi Michael Oyejobi

If this man is a representation if what it means to be the firts black something then we are all doomed. Cancel color please. This pandering is disgusting

Mark Rooney

Rip feller, ccl what colour he was or wasn’t. It shouldn’t matter.

Nat AJ Joseph

Shame his story isn’t told more often, seems there are many on this comment thread who could do with that education. RIP.



Michael May

I’m wondering if people think every black person must be as dark as a coal lump to be considered black?

James Greenwood

I think you may of used the wrong picture here!! Either that or the headline is wrong

Tom Payne

The way we need to get rid of racism is to stop calling each other by colour your gonna refer to me as a man and il refer to you as a man the only thing keeping racism alive is these sort of terms labelling each other in categories by colour if we never did any of that racism would eventually fizzle out.