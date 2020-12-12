Tony Curcillo Death -Dead – Obituary : Tony Curcillo has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Tony Curcillo Death -Dead – Obituary : Tony Curcillo has Died .

Tony Curcillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch Tony Curcillo, who was Woody Hayes’ first quarterback at Ohio State, has died at age 89. Curcillo was teammates with two Heisman winners — his Elyria HS teammate Vic Janowicz and Hopalong Cassady.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.