Tony Curcillo Death -Dead – Obituary : Tony Curcillo has Died .
Tony Curcillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Tony Curcillo, who was Woody Hayes' first quarterback at Ohio State, has died at age 89. Curcillo was teammates with two Heisman winners — his Elyria HS teammate Vic Janowicz and Hopalong Cassady. https://t.co/rsybGgsTNL
— Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 11, 2020
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch Tony Curcillo, who was Woody Hayes’ first quarterback at Ohio State, has died at age 89. Curcillo was teammates with two Heisman winners — his Elyria HS teammate Vic Janowicz and Hopalong Cassady.
