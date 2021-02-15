Tony D’Archi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony D’Archi has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Tony D’Archi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Sad news about a good guy, Tony D'Archi. I knew he worked in broadcasting before politics but didn't really understand the scope of the mark he left. Life is precious folks, and thanks to my buddy @RodSmithTSN for such a nice tribute. https://t.co/gtkubisKId
— Jason Lietaer (@jasonlietaer) February 14, 2021
Jason Lietaer @jasonlietaer Sad news about a good guy, Tony D’Archi. I knew he worked in broadcasting before politics but didn’t really understand the scope of the mark he left. Life is precious folks, and thanks to my buddy @RodSmithTSN for such a nice tribute. Quote Tweet
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.