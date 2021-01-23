Tony Ferrer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran actor Tony Ferrer has Died.
Veteran actor Tony Ferrer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.
Veteran actor Tony Ferrer, who was dubbed James Bond of the Philippines during his heyday, has passed away. He was 86. https://t.co/ah5VTNGbN5 | @latest_chika
— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 23, 2021
The Philippine Star @PhilippineStar Veteran actor Tony Ferrer, who was dubbed James Bond of the Philippines during his heyday, has passed away. He was 86. https://bit.ly/3o5priI | @latest_chika
