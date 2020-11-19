Tony Hooper Death -Dead : Tony Hooper the joint founder of Strawbs has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Just heard the sad news that Tony Hooper the joint founder of Strawbs alongside Dave Cousins has sadly passed away . I have so many great memories of being part of the unique line-up that included Dave Cousins, Richard Hudson and John Ford. — Rick Wakeman (@GrumpyOldRick) November 19, 2020

Tributes

Sad to hear of the deathof former @Strawbsband guitarist #TonyHooper. Will be doing a tribute this Sunday night on my four hour music show from 6pm on @BBCSuffolk @BBCNorfolk and @BBCSounds. #RIPTonyHooper. 📸Barry Wentzell pic.twitter.com/LNnTKiqCq8 — Stephen Foster (@StephenFoz) November 19, 2020

Roger Williams wrote

Very saddened to hear of the death of founder member of The Strawbs, Tony Hooper, peacefully, in The Countess of Brecknock Hospice. Early Strawbs material was central to my musical education. Thoughts are with the family of this lovely, gentle man.

Andrew J. Stilton wrote

Sorry to learn of the death of #Tony Hooper, one of the original #Strawbs. One of the joys of the early albums was to listen to the interplay between the different vocalists in the band and, like the others, he was great to chat to after concerts

