Tony Ingle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Tony Ingle has Died .
Coach Tony Ingle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It’s with a shattered heart I post this. My dad, Coach Tony Ingle passed away tonight. I’m so blessed to have had such an amazing father & example throughout my life!! I love you dad!! I already miss you!!
Thanks to everyone who has prayed for our family during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/7J4ejDsIof
— Izzy Ingle (@Coach_IzzyIngle) January 19, 2021
