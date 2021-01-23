Tony Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : NFL Player Tony Jones has Died.

Tony Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Player Tony Jones has Died.

Tony Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

John Elway 10h · I was deeply saddened to learn of my old teammate Tony Jones passing. I only had the pleasure of playing with him a couple years, but what great years they were. We earned 2 Super Bowls together. I was so grateful for his protection. He was a great teammate and an even better man. He will be missed. My condolences to his entire family.

Tributes

Lynn Lundeen-Bushong

R.l.P Tony Jones! Sorry for your loss condolences to his family and Bronco organization!

Mary Carroll

Rest in Peace Sir!!! thank you for helping The Denver Broncos win 2 Super bowls!! You are a Champion!!🏈❤

Todd Morris

My grandma passed away last night as well… with her Tony and Hank Aaron…, they all are great people…. and I hope they all Rest In Peace.

Nancy Leighton

I am truly sorry for your loss, John, and send my condolences to you, his family, other teammates, and friends.

Penny Poll Wagner

So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. He was one of the great ones just like you Done. My deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his family. May he rest in peace.

Cindy Bennett-Gerdes

Such a great picture of two Super Bowl greats. RIP Tony! You will forever be a larger than life Denver Bronco❤️

Samuel Jordan

Prayers for the entire family of Tony Jones that God gives all of them strength comfort and healing amen

Heather Ireland

Sorry to hear of the loss of your teammate and friend. Condolences to his family.

dan

Christian Baycroft

Sorry to hear about that legendary football player as a athlete passing. he earned every respect from his fellow teammates and coaches. He learned about life in general both inside or outside of that field. He lived his best life. He was so passionate about football. Tony Jones I may not known you but you are one heck of a good athlete in sports. You differently earn my respect. Rest In Peace.

Carothers Jer

RIP Tony. Very sorry for your loss, love and prayers to his family and the Broncos family.

Joseph Cooper

So sorry for your loss…I’m sending my condolences to you, his family, and the Broncos teammates the years he was active.

Stayton Todd

Gone way too soon. Rest in peace and thank you for being such a wonderful person and NFL player. Great memories.

Christopher Abbott

A legend lives on forever…..

A mighty “Mile High Salute” to, Tony Jones! A Man who saw the mountain top, not once but twice! A professional but even more importantly a man who left a legacy for his family to cherish for generations to come..

Becca Esser

Our thoughts and prayers to tony’s family our Bronco nation is saddened by his passing God speed sir.. r.i.p. always.

Lisa Sizemore Kirk

So very sorry thoughts and prayers to his family and the Bronco organization!

Rodney Tarno

Thanks Jonh for letting us Bronco fan know of Tony’s passing. Prayers to his family.

Laura Lorenz

He will truly be missed. I’m sorry for your loss of a friend.❤

Donna L. Vander Baan

So sorry to hear of your team mate’s passing. He will be greatly missed!

HanknLinda Baca

i remember tony jones as one of the great line that helped terrell davis to those great runs on the superbowl runs, rip tony …



Janine Barnish-Smith

Praying for his family and friends. Thank you for the memories of those super bowl wins and all your other games!



Tristan Bachmeier

I wasn’t alive when you guys won those super bowl but I heard he was a good player Rest In Peace Tony you will be missed

Steve Hershey

Broncos Country- let’s all say a prayer for the Jones family. He helped the team to titles, but by all accounts was a good man. I met him and just thought of a gentle giant. RIP 77.

Chris Markham-Lee

Was an excellent tackle. He was a pro bowl level tackle in his own right and when Zimm came in he unselfishly moved to the right side and stopped Reggie White in his tracks in the GB super bowl. Selfless and great player. RIP.

Thomas Freichels

John Elway- Rest in peace Tony Jones! Keep the memories alive of a great teammate!

Bill Mortimore

I remember the fist time i saw him in person on the field. I was in awe of him, larger then life.

Hisashi Eto

Sad to hear….He was the big reason Broncos won back to back SBs.

What a great picture! This must be the moment after you threw that bomb to Rod Smith I bet.

Paulo Bronco

I snuck onto the field after the last game at mile high. There was a question whether Tony would come back to the Broncos. I walked up to him and thanked him for giving me so many good memories of bronco wins, and he shook my hand and thanked me for the nice words. Cool guy.

Stephen Schnur

Those were the best years. I no longer watch football anymore once it became a political game. I loved the Broncos. But Kapernick ruined the game.

William Sardella

My fiance and I would like to send condolences to his family. Rest in peace to one of the best Broncos players



Matt Green

I remember hearing somebody say Tony Jones was the real MVP of Super Bowl 32.Reggie white did not get 1 sack,1 tackle,nothing.Tony Jones completely neutralized Reggie White that day.

Chris Kozicki

Sorry to hear, luved…watching u…play….we heard your name when police mentioned that you were on your way to super bowl….at levis…stadium…police said…always is on his way…we heard on their radio’s…near the stadium