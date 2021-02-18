Tony Kerali Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof. Eng Tony Kerali has Died .

Prof. Eng Tony Kerali has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Sadly Prof. Eng @AGKerali has passed on. He frequently posted excerpts of Uganda's past on @Twitter . He last tweeted 23 hrs ago. An honorable member of #UOT Rest in Peace Prof. Eng Tony Kerali. cc @AKasingye #Uganda pic.twitter.com/tHt3CQAV0p

OPP #AlwaysWearAMask #ItWorks @patrickoyulu Sadly Prof. Eng @AGKerali has passed on. He frequently posted excerpts of Uganda’s past on @Twitter . He last tweeted 23 hrs ago. An honorable member of #UOT Rest in Peace Prof. Eng Tony Kerali. cc @AKasingye #Uganda

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –