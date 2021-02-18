Tony Kerali Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Prof. Eng Tony Kerali has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Prof. Eng Tony Kerali has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Sadly Prof. Eng @AGKerali has passed on. He frequently posted excerpts of Uganda's past on @Twitter. He last tweeted 23 hrs ago. An honorable member of #UOT Rest in Peace Prof. Eng Tony Kerali. cc @AKasingye #Uganda pic.twitter.com/tHt3CQAV0p
— OPP #AlwaysWearAMask #ItWorks (@patrickoyulu) February 18, 2021
