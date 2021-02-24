Tony Lagrand Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Lagrand has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 24. 2021
Tony Lagrand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 24. 2021.
Dillon Sims 1h · We lost a young one today! Tony Lagrand.. he was just 25. He was a lot of things… maybe some good some bad.. like us all… but what i do know … he was always nice to me.. we never had a dealing where he wasnt honest and had a big smile! I always thought it odd …for a guy who had the world by the tail and so young .. he never failed to wish me well and tell me that he loved me… you dont get that from every 25 yr old… you’ll be missed… and the worlds a little less bright today w o your grandiose way of living !! RIP Tony !
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
IS THIS EVEN REAL!!! I'm so shocked I cant believe it I literally talked to him last night! My prayers go out to Lisa…
Posted by Chase Caudill on Tuesday, February 23, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.