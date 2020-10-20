Tony Lewis Death – Dead : Tony Lewis Obituary :Lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62,Cause of Death Unknown.

Tony Lewis, lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“The Bass Centre on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of one of our four-string heroes from the @BassCentre’s early days in Wapping, East End born, multi-platinum selling Outfield bassist, songwriter and solo artist @TonyLewisMusic… our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Tributes

Sino fuera por El “Play Deep” de The Oufield quizá nunca me hubiera interesado en aprender inglés. Adios @TonyLewisMusic ya te reuniste con John Spinks… Tony Lewis #Pinche2020 pic.twitter.com/5LEvq7IeSh — VIC ⚽️ (@dnikneurg) October 20, 2020

Tony Lewis, vocalista de The Outfield, falleció a los 62 años. Todos conocemos la banda gracias a “Your Love”, su gran hit ochentoso, pero este fue su último disco, un compilado de Demos & Rares que está hermoso ➡️https://t.co/NmgDCzsoW6 pic.twitter.com/967uoUZFGX — Clics Eternos (@ClicsEternos) October 20, 2020

holy fuck…. rest in peace to tony lewis. can’t count the amount of times i’ve listened to play deep in full or just the outfield in general. unforgettable voice and one of the best vocalists i’ve ever heard. got the physical copy of play deep in the car right now… sad. — (@kindestofkids) October 20, 2020

#TheOutfield #TonyLewis #nova917 #Monterrey #rudofarias #musiclovers La música de luto de nuevo… Tony Lewis vocalista y bajista de The Outfield fallece hoy 20 Oct a los 62 años… mi Banda favorita de toda la vida … descanse en Paz … pic.twitter.com/GLhYEWcJpN — Erick el Rudo Farias (@rudo_farias) October 20, 2020

Caleb Sadd Wrote

Having the opportunity to edit videos for Tony Lewis the last several years, I saw first hand how his music still touches the lives of so many people across the world and how much he loved and respected his fans. He will be dearly missed. Rock on Tony Red heart

Quote Tweet Tony Lewis wrote

It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL