Tony Lewis Death – Dead : Tony Lewis Obituary :Lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62,Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Tony Lewis Death – Dead : Tony Lewis Obituary :Lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62,Cause of Death Unknown.

Tony Lewis, lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“The Bass Centre on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of one of our four-string heroes from the @BassCentre’s early days in Wapping, East End born, multi-platinum selling Outfield bassist, songwriter and solo artist @TonyLewisMusic… our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Tributes 

Caleb Sadd Wrote
Having the opportunity to edit videos for Tony Lewis the last several years, I saw first hand how his music still touches the lives of so many people across the world and how much he loved and respected his fans. He will be dearly missed. Rock on Tony Red heart
Quote Tweet

Tony Lewis wrote
It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Tony Lewis Death – Dead : Tony Lewis Obituary :Lead singer of The Outfield, has died at age 62,Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.