Tony Markley Death -Obituary – Dead : Tony Markley has Died .

Tony Markley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Laura Engle 23 hrs · Hey friends, there is going to be a candlelight vigil for Tony Markley at Gold’s Gym tomorrow beginning at 6p. If you knew Tony, you knew his infectious personality. His huge heart, and his love for people. Y’all this is a tough loss. Not just for our community but in general. Come out and support his family, share your memories, and love on the people of the community that he loved so much.

Source: (20+) Shannondale and Neighbors | Facebook

— Tributes —

Brent Duckworth wrote

GOD BLESS his family.. RIP Tony

Susan Lonas-smith wrote

RIP Tony. Prayers for the family.

Brenda Monte wrote

God bless you Tony and your family

Maryjean Hartman wrote

So very sorry. Condolences to his family

Lee Reifke wrote

This really is a sad loss for the community. Golds Gym was a better place with him there.

Sandy Donahue wrote

Tony was such a nice guy – he would talk football with me and change the TV channel so I could watch the games. What happened?