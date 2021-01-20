Tony Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bishop Tony Miller has Died.

Bishop Tony Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

We are saddened to share with you that earlier this evening, Bishop Tony Miller went to be with the Lord. A dear… Posted by The Gate Church on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Tony Miller 8h · We are saddened to share with you that earlier this evening, Bishop Tony Miller went to be with the Lord. A dear friend, pastor, leader, and spiritual father to many, we will all miss him dearly. There are no words for moments like these. Although many of us will be searching for answers, one thing we will continue to do is love and support Bishop’s family and each other through this time. Our hope and trust remain in Jesus. We do not have many details at this time, but will share more as they become available. However, we ask that you please remember Pastor Kathy and the Miller family in your prayers and that you give them and our church leadership time to process and grieve the loss of Bishop Tony Miller. Thank you for your prayers.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Sharon L. Wooten

We are so sad to learn of Bishop Miller’s passing. He impacted our lives greatly. Praying peace and comfort for Pastor Kathy and all the family. Praying also for all the churches that he impacted for the Lord.

Jody Hayes

Man. I can’t believe this right now! I literally can not fathom how the family is feeling right now. I’m so sorry for this loss! Bishop was general in the faith and while he was here he brought glory to God and damage to the kingdom of darkness! Bishop will be missed but I can’t even imagine what a peaceful place he is in right now!

Lola Allen

I’m so very sorry!! Such a man of wisdom and excellent character!! What a gift to the body of Christ!! Praying for comfort & peace for his family and the church family. He definitely was a pastors pastor!! We will definitely miss his strong voice!! 🙏

Diana Blanco Colón

What a loss, one of my favorite preachers. We know he’s with the Lord. Prayers for his family. He will be missed.

Jackie Wright

Our prayers are with this family. A great, great man that spoke volumes into my life. Until we meet again, Bishop Tony, your voice and wisdom as a spiritual leader will be greatly missed. God be with the Millers♥️

CaryLynn Hough

We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family especially Holly Miller Roberts, Jordan Roberts, and your children. Bishop Miller holds a special place in our hearts.