Tony Spencer, Coach for Tony Raith Rovers Foundation, Passes Away

Tony Spencer Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tony Spencer, a dedicated coach for the Tony Raith Rovers Foundation. He was a beloved member of our team and community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.

Tony was a passionate coach who always went above and beyond to support his players. He was a mentor and friend to many, and his impact on the lives of those he worked with will never be forgotten.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Tony’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created.

Rest in peace, Tony Spencer. You will be greatly missed.

Tony Spencer obituary Tony Raith Rovers Foundation Coach tribute Tony Spencer cause of death Tony Raith Rovers Foundation Coach legacy Tony Spencer funeral arrangements