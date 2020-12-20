Tony Suarez Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Tony Suarez has Died .
Coach Tony Suarez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Today we lost a great one. Coach Tony Suarez was a loyal friend and beloved coach. He will be missed by all and Bearkat football and baseball will never be the same. Words can’t express the sorrow our community is feeling. Prayers for the family. pic.twitter.com/k7INUHE4ae
— Shane Hallmark (@coach_hallmark) December 19, 2020
Shane Hallmark @coach_hallmark Today we lost a great one. Coach Tony Suarez was a loyal friend and beloved coach. He will be missed by all and Bearkat football and baseball will never be the same. Words can’t express the sorrow our community is feeling. Prayers for the family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.