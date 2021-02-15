Tony TearsDeath -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Tears has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Tony Tears has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
embed]https://twitter.com/MarkZowie/status/1361442904636538881[/embed]
Mark Zowie @MarkZowie So sad to hear of the passing of Tony Tears. Tony was an incredibly talented saxophonist and willingly featured on a VERY early (2nd ever release) by Lil’ Devious (approx ‘96). The track, ‘So Right’ got us some amazing press and great DJ support. Memories of Tony are fond..
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
[
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.