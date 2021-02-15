Tony TearsDeath -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Tears has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Tony Tears has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mark Zowie @MarkZowie So sad to hear of the passing of Tony Tears. Tony was an incredibly talented saxophonist and willingly featured on a VERY early (2nd ever release) by Lil’ Devious (approx ‘96). The track, ‘So Right’ got us some amazing press and great DJ support. Memories of Tony are fond..

