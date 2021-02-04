Tony Trabert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tennis Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Tony Trabert has Died .

Tennis Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Tony Trabert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Hall of Famer and past President Tony…

Tennis Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Tony Trabert has died at the age of 90. https://t.co/kc6I6a02FR

Keith Jenkins @MrKeithJenkins This is a tough one. Tennis Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Tony Trabert has died at the age of 90.

Tributes

Iain McGrattan

Really sad to hear of the death of the great Tony Trabert. Be remembered in tennis folklore for his 1955 season. RIP