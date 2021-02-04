Tony Trabert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has Died .

Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Cincinnati legend Tony Trabert.

Young Daddy @Toure RIP Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s, great tennis commentator in the 80s. He narrated McEnroe’s epic US Open matches. Great voice. He will be missed.

