Tony Trabert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has Died .

By | February 4, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Cincinnati legend Tony Trabert.

A tennis star born and raised in…

Young Daddy @Toure RIP Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s, great tennis commentator in the 80s. He narrated McEnroe’s epic US Open matches. Great voice. He will be missed.

Tributes 

Really sad to hear of the death of the great Tony Trabert. Be remembered in tennis folklore for his 1955 season. RIP
The International Tennis Hall of Fame mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Hall of Famer and past President Tony Trabert.
Tony’s life in tennis covered every stage imaginable: major champion, Davis Cup captain, legendary broadcaster, coach, mentor. He will remembered for his character and kindness in every endeavor. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends.
GoBearcats wrote 

 We’re saddened to learn of the passing of tennis icon and #Bearcats legend Tony Trabert.

Trabert achieved worldwide acclaim with an NCAA title, 10 major championships, an International Tennis Hall of Fame induction and a 30-year broadcasting career.

