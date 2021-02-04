Tony Trabert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Cincinnati legend Tony Trabert.
A tennis star born and raised in…
Posted by Western & Southern Open on Thursday, February 4, 2021
RIP Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s, great tennis commentator in the 80s. He narrated McEnroe’s epic US Open matches. Great voice. He will be missed. https://t.co/BA9sGvlkak
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 4, 2021
Young Daddy @Toure RIP Tony Trabert. Great tennis player in the 1950s, great tennis commentator in the 80s. He narrated McEnroe’s epic US Open matches. Great voice. He will be missed.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of tennis icon and #Bearcats legend Tony Trabert.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.