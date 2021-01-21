Tony Waldron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Waldron has Died .

January 21, 2021
Tony Waldron Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tony Waldron has Died .

Tony Waldron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UCL Archaeology @UCLarchaeology UCL Institute of Archaeology staff, students, friends and colleagues will be saddened to hear of the death of Tony Waldron earlier this month. Our thoughts go out to Tony’s family at this difficult time.  https://ucl.ac.uk/archaeology/news/2021/jan/tony-waldron

