Tony Wilson Hot Chocolate death : Is Tony Wilson of Hot Chocolate Dead ? See What Happened
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media on October 14. 2020 is that Trinidadian vocalist and member of the bank Hot Chocolate has died.
Who is Tony Wilson
Death Hoax
This will not be the first time a west Indian celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Anthony Wilson is fine and alive .
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.