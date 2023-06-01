“Top 1% trader”: “7 Steps to Achieve Top 1% Trader Status on Binance Feed’s FortuneNode Bitcoin Alpha”

Trading is Like Climbing a Mountain for 5 Years to Enjoy the View for the Rest of Your Life

Introduction

Trading is a challenging and risky activity that requires discipline, patience, and consistency. It is like climbing a mountain for five years to enjoy the view for the rest of your life. To succeed as a trader, you need to change your mindset, build your technical skills, survive the ups and downs of the market, and plan your trading in cycles. In this article, we will discuss seven essential principles that can help you become a top 1% trader.

Change Your Mindset

The first principle of successful trading is to change your mindset. You need to aim for consistency, not perfection. You should think long term, not short term. You should take calculated risks, not stupid risks. And you should focus on one system, not seven. If you want to be in the top 1%, you need to stop thinking like the 99%.

Build Your Technical Skills

The second principle of successful trading is to build your technical skills. You need to stop looking at multiple random indicators and focus on liquidity, orders, volume, and price action. You should study the price and build your edge. Your success in trading depends on your ability to identify patterns and trends in the market and act on them with confidence.

#1 Rule = Survive

The third principle of successful trading is to survive. Most traders want to become a millionaire in 30 days, but they end up blowing their accounts by taking big risks and changing systems after one or two losses. You will always have losses, and you need to treat them like the costs of doing business. The key to surviving as a trader is to manage your risk, follow your rules, and stay in the game.

No Trading Skills, No Trading Success

The fourth principle of successful trading is that you need to build valuable skills to succeed. It takes one to three years to develop the necessary skills for trading, which include discipline, confidence, consistency, and patience. You need to follow your rules, reduce your risk, show up every day, and think long term. Building your skills first will lead to success later.

Plan Your Trading in Cycles

The fifth principle of successful trading is to plan your trading in cycles. You need to set 30-60-90 day cycles and take only A+ setups. You should always follow your rules, focus on risk, not money, track and review your trades, and learn from your mistakes. By doing so, you will see yourself growing as a trader and achieving your long-term goals.

Don’t Give Up

The sixth principle of successful trading is to never give up. You will always have losses, mistakes, and failures, but you need to learn from them. Use your losses as a learning opportunity, use your mistakes as your best teachers, and use your failures as fuel to become a better trader. A successful trader is an amateur trader who never gave up.

Become a Top 1% Trader

The seventh and final principle of successful trading is to become a top 1% trader. To achieve this, you need to change your mindset, build a powerful trading edge, focus on risk management, develop effective trading skills, plan your success, and never give up. By following these principles, you can become a successful trader and enjoy the fruits of your labor for the rest of your life.

Conclusion

Trading is a challenging and rewarding activity that requires hard work, discipline, and perseverance. To succeed as a trader, you need to follow the seven principles outlined in this article. By changing your mindset, building your technical skills, surviving the ups and downs of the market, building valuable skills, planning your trading in cycles, never giving up, and becoming a top 1% trader, you can achieve your long-term goals and enjoy the view from the top of the mountain.

Source Link :FortuneNode 比特币阿尔法 on Binance Feed: 7 steps to become a top 1% trader/

