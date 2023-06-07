“Top 10 Drugs in Tennessee 2023”: Top 10 Drugs in Tennessee in 2023 as Determined by TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released a list of the top 10 drugs that are most often involved in criminal cases in Knox County and the surrounding areas. The information was gathered through the 313 Initiative, a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies and community organizations to combat drug trafficking and abuse. The TBI acts as a central hub to share information about the initiative, but it is not in charge of it.

The top 10 drugs on the list are as follows:

Delta-9 THC: This product is legal in Tennessee, but Cannabis Sativa containing concentrations of 0.3% or higher of THC is still illegal. The TBI found that there are projected to be 504 cases involving Delta-9 THC, which has been separated from the plant materials and used in edibles. Xylazine: This powerful sedative is approved for veterinary use by the FDA, but it is commonly seen in combination with fentanyl. The TBI has begun paying attention to the drug in recent years, and it is projected that there will be 564 cases involving Xylazine in 2023. Buprenorphine: This drug is used to combat opiate addiction, but it can be ideal for sneaking into prisons since it comes in a small strip form. The TBI found that the drug peaked around 2014-2015, but it has been climbing recently. The TBI projects there will be 692 cases involving Buprenorphine this year. Heroin: The TBI expects heroin to be involved in approximately 728 cases this year. While the agency is seeing less heroin than in previous years, it is actually a problem because fentanyl is now mixed with other substances or used on its own. Flurofentanyl: This analog of fentanyl is making its way into the rankings, but the TBI’s crime labs have reported at least 25 different analogs of fentanyl since 2005. In 2023, the TBI projects there will be 824 flurofentanyl cases. Cocaine: While cocaine is not as common as it used to be, there has been a slight resurgence. The TBI expects cocaine to be the fifth most common drug this year, with a projected 1,832 cases. 4ANPP: This is both a scheduled drug and a fentanyl manufacturing byproduct. The TBI found that it is being seen so frequently because it is found in fentanyl cases the agency handles. It is anticipated that during 2023, the TBI is projecting it will see 2,588 cases involving 4ANPP. Fentanyl: The TBI is projecting it will see 4,172 cases involving fentanyl this year. Fentanyl cases make up approximately 13.3% of cases that the TBI sees in reports, and the biggest problem with fentanyl is how many overdose deaths it’s linked to. Cannabis or Marijuana: The TBI projects there will be 6,156 cases involving marijuana in 2023. Law enforcement agencies have become better at identifying marijuana compared to hemp, but it can still be difficult to tell the difference between the two substances. Methamphetamine: The top drug on the list is methamphetamine. The TBI’s statistics show that in 32.2% of cases, methamphetamine is listed in reports involving drug cases. The agency projects there will be 10,112 cases that involve methamphetamine this year.

The TBI also identified Nitazenes as drugs to watch in 2023. These synthetic opiates are very powerful and include 19 drugs, such as Metonitazene, Isonitazene, Pronitazene, N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene, Flunitazene, and Butonitazine.

Overall, the TBI’s list highlights the ongoing problem of drug abuse and trafficking in Tennessee and underscores the need for continued efforts to combat the issue.

