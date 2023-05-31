“Top-10 Offseason Bengals”: ESPN ranks Bengals among top-10 teams for offseason performance

The Cincinnati Bengals: A Star Attraction in the Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have been making waves in the off-season, thanks to their measured, future-based approach led by Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and his front office team. This has earned them high grades and positive reviews, including a ranking of sixth-best offseason by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

A Future-Minded Strategy

Tobin and his team have taken a future-minded approach to their draft picks and signings, with a focus on filling potential gaps in the roster well in advance of their occurrence. This was exemplified in their 2022 draft, where they picked up safety Dax Hill and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to prepare for the impending free agency of Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, and Eli Apple. Similarly, with Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader, and Chidobe Awuzie all due to be free agents in 2024, Tobin used his 2023 first-round pick on end Myles Murphy and a second-rounder on corner DJ Turner.

While this approach is not guaranteed to pay off, it is an ideal way to plan for the future and ensure that the team remains competitive in the long run. This strategy also extends to other positions, such as running back, where Chase Brown has been drafted as a possible short-term solution for Joe Mixon.

Wide Receiver Depth

The Bengals have also bolstered their wide receiver corps, drafting two promising prospects in Charlie Jones and Tyler Boyd. Jones, in particular, is seen as a potential replacement for Boyd beyond 2023 and is expected to make an impact on special teams in the meantime.

Positive Reviews and Rankings

The Bengals’ future-minded approach and smart drafting decisions have earned them high praise from experts, including Bill Barnwell, who ranked them sixth in his full offseason rankings. The only AFC team to chart higher was the Miami Dolphins, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills not far behind in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Conclusion

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken a smart, measured approach to their offseason, with a focus on planning for the future and building a competitive team in the long run. This has earned them positive reviews and high rankings, and fans can look forward to seeing how their new additions perform in the upcoming season.

News Source : Chris Roling

Source Link :Bengals had top-10 offseason in ESPN’s rankings/