“Top 10 Plays”: Top 10 Weekly Plays

Top Five Plays from Wichita Falls Baseball and Burkburnett Softball Teams’ Postseason Run

Introduction

The Wichita Falls baseball and Burkburnett softball teams had an impressive postseason run this year. Though their seasons have ended, their fans still remember the thrilling moments they witnessed. In this article, we will countdown the top five plays from each team’s postseason run.

Top Five Plays from Wichita Falls Baseball Team

1. Fernando Garza’s Game-Winning Hit

In the first round of playoffs against Denton Ryan, the game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Senior Fernando Garza hit a walk-off single, driving in the winning run and giving Wichita Falls a 3-2 victory.

2. Matthew Terry’s Two-Run Home Run

In the second round of playoffs against Justin Northwest, senior Matthew Terry hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. His home run gave Wichita Falls a 5-4 lead, and they held on to win the game.

3. Jayce York’s Game-Winning Run

In the third round of playoffs against Lubbock Cooper, the game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Junior Jayce York hit a double, and then scored the winning run on a wild pitch, giving Wichita Falls a 2-1 victory.

4. Jacob Weaver’s Diving Catch

In the third round of playoffs against Lubbock Cooper, senior Jacob Weaver made a diving catch in center field to end the top of the seventh inning. His catch prevented Lubbock Cooper from taking the lead and helped Wichita Falls to win the game.

5. Tyler Garcia’s Three-Run Home Run

In the fourth round of playoffs against Canyon Randall, junior Tyler Garcia hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. His home run gave Wichita Falls an early 3-0 lead, and they went on to win the game 6-3.

Top Five Plays from Burkburnett Softball Team

1. Jocelyn Bright’s Game-Winning Home Run

In the first round of playoffs against Iowa Park, the game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Senior Jocelyn Bright hit a walk-off home run, giving Burkburnett a 2-1 victory.

2. Mackenzie Nunez’s Grand Slam

In the second round of playoffs against Decatur, junior Mackenzie Nunez hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. Her grand slam gave Burkburnett a 12-7 lead, and they held on to win the game.

3. Madison Blair’s Game-Winning RBI

In the third round of playoffs against Brownwood, the game was tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning. Senior Madison Blair hit a double, driving in the winning run and giving Burkburnett a 2-1 victory.

4. Jocelyn Bright’s Diving Catch

In the third round of playoffs against Brownwood, senior Jocelyn Bright made a diving catch in center field to end the bottom of the seventh inning. Her catch prevented Brownwood from scoring and helped Burkburnett to win the game.

5. Jayden Bale’s Game-Winning Hit

In the fourth round of playoffs against Andrews, the game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs and the bases loaded. Sophomore Jayden Bale hit a walk-off single, driving in the winning run and giving Burkburnett a 3-2 victory.

Conclusion

Both Wichita Falls baseball and Burkburnett softball teams had an unforgettable postseason run this year. From game-winning hits to diving catches, their fans witnessed some of the most thrilling moments in high school sports. These top five plays from each team’s postseason run will be remembered for years to come.

