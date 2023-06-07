“Top 5 NFL WR duos”: Acho’s Top 5 NFL WR Duos: Chase-Higgins and Hill-Waddle Shine

Top WR Duos in the NFL: A Closer Look

Introduction

When we talk about the National Football League (NFL), one of the most important positions is that of a wide receiver (WR). A great WR can change the course of a game, and having a dynamic duo of them can make a team almost unbeatable. Recently, Emmanuel Acho listed the top WR duos in the NFL, and we are here to take a closer look at his list.

The Top WR Duos

Emmanuel Acho listed DK Metcalf-Tyler Lockett, CeeDee Lamb-Brandin Cooks, A. J. Brown-DeVonta Smith, Ja\’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins, and Jaylen Waddle-Tyreek Hill as the top WR duos in the NFL. Let’s take a look at each of these duos and what makes them so special.

DK Metcalf-Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks’ duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is one of the most dangerous pairs in the league. Metcalf is a physical specimen with a rare combination of size, speed, and strength, while Lockett is a crafty veteran who can get open in a variety of ways. Together, they form a dynamic duo that can stretch the field and make big plays.

CeeDee Lamb-Brandin Cooks

CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are a new duo, as Lamb is a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys and Cooks was recently traded to the Houston Texans. However, Acho believes that they have the potential to be one of the best in the league. Lamb is a versatile receiver with excellent hands and route-running ability, while Cooks is a proven veteran who has produced at a high level for several teams.

A. J. Brown-DeVonta Smith

A. J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans and DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles are two young receivers who have already shown flashes of greatness. Brown is a physical receiver with strong hands and a knack for making tough catches, while Smith is a smooth route-runner with the ability to create separation. Together, they could become a dominant duo in the league.

Ja\’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals have two young receivers who could become one of the best duos in the league in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase was one of the best college receivers of all time and has the potential to be a star in the NFL, while Higgins showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie last season. Together, they form a young and talented duo that could help the Bengals compete in the tough AFC North.

Jaylen Waddle-Tyreek Hill

Finally, Acho listed Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top duos in the league. Hill is one of the fastest and most explosive players in the NFL, while Waddle was one of the most dynamic players in college football last season. Together, they form a duo that could give defenses nightmares.

Reactions

Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and Ric Bucher reacted to Acho’s list, and they all had different opinions. Taylor agreed with the list, while McCoy thought that Mike Evans and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be on it. Bucher thought that Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings should be on the list.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many great WR duos in the NFL, and it’s tough to say which one is the best. Acho’s list includes some of the most exciting pairs in the league, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming season. Whether you agree with his list or not, one thing is clear: the NFL is full of talented and dynamic receivers who can change the course of a game in an instant.

NFL WR Duos Chase-Higgins Hill-Waddle Acho’s Top 5 NFL Highlights