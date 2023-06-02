“Top 5 Nuggets”: “The Dan LeBatard Show: Top 5 Nuggets, Ogre-Like Nikola Jokic, and Choosing Between the Heat and Panthers”

Nikola Jokic is an Ogre Monster, Heat or Panthers?, & Top 5 Nuggets | The Dan LeBatard Show

Nikola Jokic, the 7-foot Serbian center for the Denver Nuggets, is having a monster season. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting an impressive 56.1% from the field. His play has earned him MVP consideration, and many are calling him the best passing big man in NBA history.

But it’s not just his stats that are impressive. Jokic has a unique skillset for a player of his size. He’s able to handle the ball like a guard, often bringing the ball up the court himself. He’s an excellent passer, able to find his teammates in all sorts of situations. And he’s a skilled scorer, able to finish with both finesse and power.

But perhaps the most impressive thing about Jokic is his durability. He’s played in all 56 of the Nuggets’ games this season, averaging over 35 minutes per game. And despite his size, he moves around the court with ease, rarely looking winded.

All of these factors have led some to call Jokic an “ogre monster,” a player who dominates the game in a way that few others can. And with the Nuggets currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, Jokic’s performance could be the key to their success in the playoffs.

Heat or Panthers?

On a recent episode of The Dan LeBatard Show, the hosts discussed the Miami sports scene, specifically the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers. Both teams have had successful seasons, with the Heat currently sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and the Panthers leading the Central Division.

The question was posed: which team is more likely to win a championship first, the Heat or the Panthers?

The consensus was that the Heat are the more likely of the two. They have a strong history of success, with three NBA championships to their name, and a talented roster that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. They also have a proven coach in Erik Spoelstra, who has led the team to the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons as head coach.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have never won a Stanley Cup and have only made it to the playoffs five times in their history. While they have a talented roster led by Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, they face stiff competition in the NHL, with teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes also vying for the championship.

But regardless of which team is more likely to win a championship first, both the Heat and the Panthers have given Miami sports fans plenty to cheer about this season.

Top 5 Nuggets

In honor of Nikola Jokic’s monster season, here are the top five Denver Nuggets players of all time:

Alex English – The smooth-shooting small forward played for the Nuggets from 1979 to 1990, earning eight All-Star selections and averaging 25.9 points per game during his time with the team. Carmelo Anthony – While Anthony’s time with the Nuggets ended on a sour note, he was a dominant scorer during his time in Denver, averaging 24.8 points per game and leading the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2009. Dikembe Mutombo – The towering center was a force on defense, leading the league in blocked shots three times during his time with the Nuggets. He also earned two All-Star selections and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice. David Thompson – Thompson played for the Nuggets from 1975 to 1982, earning four All-Star selections and averaging 22.7 points per game. He also famously scored 73 points in a game against the Detroit Pistons in 1978. Nikola Jokic – While Jokic’s career is still ongoing, his impressive stats and unique skillset make him a strong contender for the top spot on this list in the future. Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic NBA basketball Miami Heat Florida Panthers

