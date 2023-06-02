“Top 5 Plays Thursday”: Top 5 Plays from Thursday’s Games

Check out top plays from Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are finally here, and Game 1 did not disappoint. The Phoenix Suns took on the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling matchup that went down to the wire. Both teams had their fair share of highlights, but here are some of the top plays from Game 1:

Deandre Ayton’s Alley-Oop Dunk

Deandre Ayton had a monster game for the Suns, and his alley-oop dunk in the third quarter was one of the highlights of the night. As Chris Paul drove to the basket, Ayton rolled to the rim and caught the lob from Paul, throwing down a thunderous dunk over two Bucks defenders. The play ignited the crowd and gave the Suns a much-needed boost as they were trailing at the time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Chase-Down Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have been playing on a sore knee, but that didn’t stop him from making one of the most impressive defensive plays of the game. In the second quarter, the Suns were on a fast break, and Mikal Bridges looked like he had an easy layup. But Antetokounmpo came out of nowhere to chase him down and swat the ball away, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The block showed just how dominant the two-time MVP can be on both ends of the court.

Chris Paul’s Step-Back Three

Chris Paul was the orchestrator for the Suns all night, and his step-back three-pointer in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty. With the shot clock winding down and the Suns clinging to a three-point lead, Paul dribbled the ball between his legs, stepped back, and drained a deep three over Jrue Holiday’s outstretched arm. The shot gave the Suns some breathing room and showed just how clutch Paul can be in the playoffs.

Khris Middleton’s Game-Winning Shot

The Bucks trailed for most of the game, but Khris Middleton came up clutch in the fourth quarter. With the game tied and under a minute to play, Middleton dribbled the ball at the top of the key, pulled up for a mid-range jumper, and nailed the shot to give the Bucks the lead. The shot was contested by Bridges, but Middleton’s shot-making ability was on full display as he calmly knocked down the game-winner.

Jrue Holiday’s Steal and Alley-Oop

Jrue Holiday had a rough shooting night, but he made up for it with his defense and playmaking. In the fourth quarter, with the Bucks trailing by three, Holiday stole the ball from Devin Booker, raced down the court, and threw a perfect alley-oop to Antetokounmpo, who slammed it home to tie the game. The play was a testament to Holiday’s two-way ability and showed why the Bucks traded for him in the offseason.

Conclusion

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams making their fair share of highlight-reel plays. From Ayton’s alley-oop dunk to Middleton’s game-winner, the game had it all. The series is shaping up to be a classic, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for Game 2.

