“Top 50 prospect finalists”: Top 50 prospects narrow down list of finalists

Woodward Academy (Georgia) athlete London Merritt has narrowed down his list of potential college destinations to five finalists. The top 50 prospect announced his decision on Monday, revealing that he is considering Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio State.

Merritt is regarded as one of the elite prospects in the nation and has the opportunity to push for five-star status this summer with his impressive skills on the field. He is a versatile player who can contribute on both sides of the ball, but is primarily being recruited as a defensive back.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Merritt has received a lot of attention from top college programs, and his final five schools all have strong football programs. Alabama and Ohio State are perennial national championship contenders, while Auburn, Florida, and Georgia have all had recent success on the field.

Merritt has not yet announced a decision date, but he has stated that he plans to make his commitment before the start of his senior season. He has visited all five of his finalists and has spoken highly of each program.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have a strong tradition of winning and have consistently been one of the top programs in the nation. Merritt has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times and has built a strong relationship with the coaching staff.

Auburn: The Tigers have had success in recent years, including a national championship in 2010, and have been recruiting Merritt heavily. He has visited the Auburn campus and has been impressed with what he has seen.

Florida: The Gators have a new coaching staff led by Dan Mullen, who has a track record of success with developing quarterbacks. Merritt has visited Gainesville and has been impressed with the facilities and the coaching staff.

Georgia: The Bulldogs reached the national championship game in 2017 and have been recruiting Merritt for quite some time. He has visited Athens multiple times and has built a strong relationship with the coaching staff.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been one of the top programs in the nation for the past decade and have produced a number of NFL draft picks. Merritt has visited Columbus and has been impressed with the facilities and the coaching staff.

Merritt is a highly coveted prospect and his decision will likely have a major impact on the college football landscape. With his versatility and athleticism, he has the potential to make an immediate impact at the next level and help lead his team to success.

