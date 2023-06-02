“Top Global Concert Tours”: Pollstar’s List of the Top 20 Concert Tours Worldwide

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 6/5/2023

Music is a universal language that connects people from different walks of life. It’s a source of inspiration, comfort, and entertainment that brings joy to millions of people worldwide. Concerts are one of the ways music lovers connect with their favorite artists. The Top 20 Global Concert Tours is a ranking of the most popular music tours based on the average box office gross per city and the average ticket price for shows worldwide. The list is compiled by Pollstar, a trade publication that receives data from concert promoters and venue managers. Here’s a look at the top 20 global concert tours of 6/5/2023:

1. Coldplay

Coldplay is a British rock band that has been making music since 1996. The band’s popularity has grown over the years, and they are currently the most popular music tour in the world. Coldplay’s tour has grossed an average of $4.5 million per city, and their average ticket price is $150. The band’s music is known for its emotional lyrics, catchy melodies, and powerful vocals. Fans love the energy Coldplay brings to their live performances, making them a must-see for music lovers.

2. Luke Combs

Luke Combs is a rising star in the country music scene. His unique blend of traditional and modern country music has won him a loyal fan base. Combs’ tour has grossed an average of $3.5 million per city, and his average ticket price is $100. His music is known for its relatable lyrics and catchy hooks, making it easy for fans to sing along and dance to.

3. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is a former member of the popular boy band One Direction. Since going solo, Styles has carved out a successful career as a singer and actor. His tour has grossed an average of $3 million per city, and his average ticket price is $125. Fans love Styles’ unique style and musical talent, making him one of the most popular music tours in the world.

4. Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is another rising star in the country music scene. His tour has grossed an average of $2.5 million per city, and his average ticket price is $90. Wallen’s music is known for its honest lyrics and traditional country sound, making him a fan favorite.

5. Suga

Suga is a South Korean rapper and member of the popular boy band BTS. His tour has grossed an average of $2 million per city, and his average ticket price is $150. Suga’s music is known for its introspective lyrics and powerful delivery, making him a favorite among K-pop fans.

6. Eagles

The Eagles are a legendary rock band that has been making music since the 1970s. Their tour has grossed an average of $1.5 million per city, and their average ticket price is $175. The band’s music is known for its catchy hooks and harmonies, making them a classic favorite among music lovers.

7. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies. His tour has grossed an average of $1.2 million per city, and his average ticket price is $150. Fans love Sheeran’s relatable music and down-to-earth personality, making him a popular music tour worldwide.

8. John Mayer

John Mayer is a talented musician known for his soulful voice and impressive guitar skills. His tour has grossed an average of $1 million per city, and his average ticket price is $125. Fans love Mayer’s emotional music and unique sound, making him a must-see live performance.

9. SZA

SZA is a rising star in the R&B music scene. Her tour has grossed an average of $900,000 per city, and her average ticket price is $100. Fans love SZA’s powerful voice and vulnerable lyrics, making her music relatable and inspiring.

10. Post Malone

Post Malone is a rapper and singer known for his unique sound and style. His tour has grossed an average of $800,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $125. Fans love Post Malone’s catchy music and energetic live performances, making him a popular music tour worldwide.

11. Elton John

Elton John is a legendary musician known for his impressive piano skills and catchy music. His tour has grossed an average of $700,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $200. Fans love Elton John’s classic hits and showmanship, making him a must-see live performance.

12. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a South Korean boy band that has gained popularity worldwide. Their tour has grossed an average of $600,000 per city, and their average ticket price is $100. Fans love their upbeat music and energetic live performances, making them a popular music tour worldwide.

13. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper known for his unique sound and style. His tour has grossed an average of $500,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $75. Fans love Rauw Alejandro’s catchy music and charismatic personality, making him a rising star in the music industry.

14. Roger Waters

Roger Waters is a legendary musician and former member of the band Pink Floyd. His tour has grossed an average of $400,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $175. Fans love Waters’ classic hits and impressive live performances, making him a must-see for music lovers.

15. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is a talented musician and member of the legendary Jackson family. Her tour has grossed an average of $300,000 per city, and her average ticket price is $150. Fans love Janet Jackson’s iconic hits and impressive dance moves, making her a popular music tour worldwide.

16. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a popular country music singer and coach on the TV show The Voice. His tour has grossed an average of $200,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $100. Fans love Shelton’s honest lyrics and impressive live performances, making him a favorite among country music fans.

17. Phish

Phish is a popular rock band known for their improvisational music and impressive live performances. Their tour has grossed an average of $150,000 per city, and their average ticket price is $75. Fans love Phish’s unique sound and jam sessions, making them a must-see for music lovers.

18. Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney is a popular country music singer known for his energetic live performances. His tour has grossed an average of $100,000 per city, and his average ticket price is $125. Fans love Chesney’s upbeat music and relatable lyrics, making him a favorite among country music fans.

19. Lizzo

Lizzo is a rising star in the music industry known for her empowering lyrics and impressive vocals. Her tour has grossed an average of $50,000 per city, and her average ticket price is $75. Fans love Lizzo’s positive message and infectious energy, making her a must-see live performance.

20. Muse

Muse is a British rock band known for their impressive live performances and unique sound. Their tour has grossed an average of $25,000 per city, and their average ticket price is $150. Fans love Muse’s epic music and showmanship, making them a must-see for music lovers.

Music tours are a great way for fans to connect with their favorite artists and enjoy live performances. The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 6/5/2023 showcases the most popular music tours worldwide, from rising stars to legendary musicians. Whether you’re a fan of rock, country, pop, or hip hop, there’s something for everyone on this list. To stay up to date on upcoming music tours, visit www.pollstar.com.

Source Link :Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar/