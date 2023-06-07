“Top Goal Scorers 2023”: “Ranking the Top 10 Goal Scorers in 2023”

TOP 10 GOAL MACHINES 2023

Football is an unpredictable game, but there are some players who have the innate ability to find the back of the net with ease. These players are known as goal machines and are highly valued by their teams. Here are the top 10 goal machines expected to dominate the football world in 2023:

1. Kylian Mbappe

The French forward is one of the most exciting young talents in football and has already established himself as a goal machine. Mbappe scored 33 goals in 29 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming years.

2. Erling Haaland

The Norwegian striker has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances in the 2020/21 season. Haaland is a physical powerhouse with an incredible eye for goal and is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market in the coming years.

3. Lionel Messi

The Argentine forward needs no introduction and has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in football history. Despite being in his mid-thirties, Messi shows no signs of slowing down and is expected to continue scoring goals for both Barcelona and the Argentine national team.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is another player who needs no introduction. The Portuguese forward has been a goal machine for over a decade and shows no signs of slowing down. Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 appearances for Juventus in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming years.

5. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish striker has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in European football for over a decade. Lewandowski scored an incredible 41 goals in 29 appearances for Bayern Munich in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming years.

6. Harry Kane

The English striker has established himself as one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League in recent years. Kane scored 23 goals in 35 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form for both club and country.

7. Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker has been in impressive form for Inter Milan, scoring 24 goals in 36 appearances in the 2020/21 season. Lukaku is a physical presence in the box and has the ability to score goals from anywhere on the pitch.

8. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward has been a revelation for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. Salah scored 31 goals in 51 appearances for Liverpool in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming years.

9. Neymar

The Brazilian forward is one of the most talented players in the world and has the ability to score goals from anywhere on the pitch. Neymar scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form in the coming years.

10. Antoine Griezmann

The French forward has been one of the most consistent goal scorers in La Liga in recent years. Griezmann scored 20 goals in 51 appearances for Barcelona in the 2020/21 season and is expected to continue his impressive form for both club and country.

In conclusion, these players are the top 10 goal machines expected to dominate the football world in 2023. They all have the ability to score goals with ease and will be highly valued by their teams. It will be exciting to see how they perform in the coming years and whether any new players will emerge as goal machines.

