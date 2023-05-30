“Top Irish female artists in music history”: Denise Chaila, Enya, Lisa Hannigan and Mary Black Among Top 50 Irish Albums of All Time, Ranked 50-41

Our Critics Pick the Albums That Kick-Start Our List

50. No Guru, No Method, No Teacher – Van Morrison (1987)

Veteran musician Van Morrison returns to the spirit of his masterwork Astral Weeks with this mid-period album, evoking the works of WB Yeats and William Blake while mining his early Belfast days for inspiration. The tranquil, hymn-like dispatches on the album, except for the antsy “A Town Called Paradise,” are wonders of understatement.

49. No Frontiers – Mary Black (1989)

Mary Black gained a new global audience with No Frontiers, which shot straight to number one in Ireland and remained in the top 30 for a year. Produced by long-time collaborator Declan Sinnott, its title track is the perfect vehicle for Black’s poignant vocal, which evokes sundry emotions across the collection.

48. Hard Station – Paul Brady (1981)

Paul Brady arrived at Hard Station following periods embedded in traditional/ballad music. Throughout this acclaimed rock-oriented album, he touches on the ambiguities of relationships and Irish sensibilities in songs as peerless as “Busted Loose,” “Crazy Dreams,” and “Nothing but the Same Old Story.”

47. Watermark – Enya (1988)

Enya’s mystical material on Watermark has been reappraised following the frequent use of “Orinoco Flow” in recent film and television releases. Beyond the perfect personification of Enya’s Celtic-centric sound, the album features remarkably modern production style blending colorful electronic elements and wistful synth accompaniments with her striking vocals.

46. Skinty Fia – Fontaines DC (2022)

Fontaines DC’s most varied album to date, Skinty Fia, fuses their “greater emotional tools” with music that references traditional Irish, post-punk, and avant-garde. The songs reside in a conclave of London-based Irish people.

45. Sea Sew – Lisa Hannigan (2008)

After serving her apprenticeship in Damien Rice’s band, Lisa Hannigan lived up to her promise on this marvellous, mellow debut. Her wonderfully expressive voice is at the heart of everything, and her ability to fashion songs that speak of human truths while avoiding cliché mark her out as a special talent.

44. If My Wife New I’d Be Dead – CMAT (2022)

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson’s super-smart, eclectic album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, won the Choice Music Prize this year with its earworm-friendly songs such as “I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!” Thompson has much to say about contemporary life, especially from the female gaze.

43. Chemicrazy – That Petrol Emotion (1990)

That Petrol Emotion’s fourth album, Chemicrazy, sees the remaining members reinvent themselves with renewed vigour to deliver their best record yet. The warm melodic pop of “Sensitize” and angular infectious rhythms of “Hey Venus” are standout moments on an album of songwriting and lyrical prowess where Steve Mack’s passionate vocals are at their most luminous.

42. Tattoo – Rory Gallagher (1973)

Rory Gallagher delivers his signature blues/rock with minimum fuss and maximum style on Tattoo, his fourth album. The tracks provide clear evidence of a musician in his prime, with punchy Chicago blues on “Who’s That Coming,” a Delta/folk toe-tapper on “20-20 Vision,” and slow, sensual pinpoint guitar playing on “A Million Miles Away.”

41. Go Bravely – Denise Chaila (2020)

Denise Chaila announced herself with Go Bravely’s immediately infectious lead single, “Chaila,” demonstrating an unwavering ability to hone timeless melodies with her long-standing Narolane collaborators. On this Choice Music Prize-winning debut album, Chaila displays great dexterity, with heartfelt R&B ballads and exuberant pop arrangements.

