“Top Marketers 2023”: Mallory Goldberg, VP of Brand at Glow Recipe: Among the Top Marketers of 2023

How Glow Recipe Generated Buzz on Social Media

Glow Recipe, a skin-care brand that has been making its own branded products for six years, has had a year marked by generating buzz on social media. The brand has accumulated over 727 million views of the hashtag #GlowRecipe on TikTok. According to VP of Brand Mallory Goldberg, that resonance has come down to a few key factors, including strong influencer relationships, an obsessed community, and thoughtful product development that takes community opinion into account.

A Multi-Pronged Strategy for Sustaining Buzz Around a Hero Product

The brand’s first influencer trip in February aimed to highlight the Plum Cream, which was a huge launch for them last year. The intention was to have a moment to really speak to the product. February is a big month, in terms of the moisturizer category, and it’s a time where people are thinking about the seasonal shift and taking care of that part of their routine. The investment was not only in this group of influencers and traveling with them, but also in having a 360-degree campaign at the right moment, to amplify a core SKU. The brand ran a full, challenge-focused campaign, which included running a sampling challenge, where they gave six sachets of their product to 5,000 prospective new customers found via targeted social ads, so they could use it morning and night for three days straight and see the results. All of the brand’s organic social content at that time was around the Plum Cream, too. They also launched a product set at Sephora, with the Plum Cream and Plum Serum. So, it felt like a groundswell of Plum going on at that moment, versus just the trip on its own.

Attentive Community Engagement

The brand pays attention to every single comment from their customers. They’re very aware that their customers are driving the business and that they’re spreading the word to their friends. That’s how people are learning about the brand. So, they read every review, every DM and every comment. They think about it: What does that mean for them? How do they respond? Is there an issue they should address? What do their customers want to see from them? They want their community to know that they’re learning, they’re growing, and they’re building things together. And they’re figuring it out with them. At the same time, they’re sharing the things that are important to them: What are their values? What charities do they support? And what do they speak out about, using their platform accordingly?

The results, on a practical level, can include something as simple as making a change to a product. The brand just relaunched their Watermelon Body Cream, and it’s now in a tube. They first launched it in a pump, but there were so many reported issues with the pump. And it’s not easy to just change packaging; it takes time. But they did it and made sure to specifically reach out to customers who had complained about it to give them a heads-up about the launch. They wanted them to know: They heard them, and they took their feedback into account.

The success of Glow Recipe’s social media strategy highlights the importance of attentive community engagement and thoughtful product development that takes community opinion into account. By building strong influencer relationships and investing in a 360-degree campaign to amplify a core SKU, Glow Recipe has generated significant buzz on social media and grown its business.

News Source : Sara Spruch-Feiner

Source Link :Glow Recipe VP of Brand Mallory Goldberg: 2023 Top Marketers/